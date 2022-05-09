Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.77 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) will announce $5.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.00 million. Sage Therapeutics posted sales of $1.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 251.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $7.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 million to $13.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $111.81 million, with estimates ranging from $8.32 million to $269.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sage Therapeutics.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.01). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.23% and a negative net margin of 7,676.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAGE opened at $28.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.24. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $28.17 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.57.

About Sage Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.