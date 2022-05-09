Salisbury Bancorp (SAL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ: SAL):

5/5/2022 – Salisbury Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Salisbury Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company. The Company’s products and services are all of a nature of a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank is a full-service bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and commercial real estate, consumer and small business loans. It also offers trust and investment services. The Company operates offices located in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut, as well as in Sheffield and South Egremont, Massachusetts, and Dover Plains, New York; and a trust and investment services division in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut. “

4/27/2022 – Salisbury Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Salisbury Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Salisbury Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – Salisbury Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – Salisbury Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Salisbury Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Salisbury Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SAL opened at $49.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.76. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.75 and a 12 month high of $59.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.23). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the first quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

