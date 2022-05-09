SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Rating Increased to Buy at DNB Markets

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on SalMar ASA from 630.00 to 640.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on SalMar ASA from 595.00 to 606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $667.75.

Shares of SalMar ASA stock opened at $74.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.73. SalMar ASA has a 1-year low of $61.90 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production activities; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and selling farmed salmon.

