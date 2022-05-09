Sanara MedTech (SMTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sanara MedTech stock opened at $22.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $174.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.88. Sanara MedTech has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $43.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Sanara MedTech during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sanara MedTech by 976.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanara MedTech during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Sanara MedTech by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SMTI. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanara MedTech in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanara MedTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

