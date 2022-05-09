Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) a GBX 190 Price Target

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 190 ($2.37) price objective by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.33% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America set a GBX 180 ($2.25) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($2.80) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 162 ($2.02) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.94) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 196 ($2.45) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 192.21 ($2.40).

Shares of IAG stock traded down GBX 2.47 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 128.97 ($1.61). 46,779,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,532,617. The company has a market capitalization of £6.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 139.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 149.20. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of GBX 109.42 ($1.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 214.40 ($2.68).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

