Sangoma Technologies Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (CVE:STC)

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Sangoma Technologies in a report released on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18).
STC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$39.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th.
Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$68.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$65.13 million.
About Sangoma Technologies (Get Rating)
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
