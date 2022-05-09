Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

SAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Shares of NYSE:SAR opened at $26.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $319.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.92. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $30.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAR. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 360.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 52.74%.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

