Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Schrödinger in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.54). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Schrödinger’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.04. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 87.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.57 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.14.

Shares of SDGR opened at $25.03 on Monday. Schrödinger has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $79.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

