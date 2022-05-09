Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.72. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE SWM traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.13. 16,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,279. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $48.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.26). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $390.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

SWM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 14,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,997,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,424,000 after purchasing an additional 142,905 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as offers other coating solutions and converting services for healthcare, construction, industrial, transportation and filtration end-markets.

