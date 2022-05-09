SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SciPlay in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SciPlay’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get SciPlay alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Macquarie set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SciPlay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

Shares of SciPlay stock opened at $12.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00. SciPlay has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $22.29.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $154.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.46 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 7.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its stake in SciPlay by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 91,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in SciPlay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SciPlay by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SciPlay (Get Rating)

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.