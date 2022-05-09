SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SciPlay in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SciPlay’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $154.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.46 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 7.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SCPL. DA Davidson upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Macquarie set a $20.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SciPlay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

SCPL opened at $12.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.25. SciPlay has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPL. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in SciPlay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,938,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in SciPlay in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,790,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new position in SciPlay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,478,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SciPlay in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,866,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in SciPlay in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,621,000. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

