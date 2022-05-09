Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) PT Raised to €28.00

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €27.50 ($28.95) to €28.00 ($29.47) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SCRYY. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Scor from €31.50 ($33.16) to €33.00 ($34.74) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Scor in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Scor in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Scor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.42.

Get Scor alerts:

Shares of SCRYY stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.84. 13,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,979. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Scor has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $3.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Scor will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Scor (Get Rating)

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.