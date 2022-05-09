Scotiabank Lowers Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target to C$45.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LIF. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$43.50 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Eight Capital cut shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.00.

Shares of TSE LIF traded down C$2.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$30.26. 233,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,273. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1 year low of C$30.15 and a 1 year high of C$51.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.34. The stock has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.11.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.44. The business had revenue of C$60.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.5902446 earnings per share for the current year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

