Scotiabank Lowers Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target to C$45.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.71% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LIF. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$43.50 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Eight Capital cut shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.00.
Shares of TSE LIF traded down C$2.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$30.26. 233,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,273. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1 year low of C$30.15 and a 1 year high of C$51.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.34. The stock has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.11.
About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (Get Rating)
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.
Recommended Stories
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.