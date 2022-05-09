Scotiabank Lowers Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$49.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$64.50 to C$51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.50.

TSE TSU traded down C$0.20 on Monday, hitting C$35.14. The company had a trading volume of 270,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,581. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of C$29.12 and a 12-month high of C$49.43.

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$106.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$102.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 2.1400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

