Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €73.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €73.00 ($76.84) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($73.68) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €69.00 ($72.63) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($82.11) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €73.00 ($76.84) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($70.53) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €71.06 ($74.80).

Shares of Scout24 stock traded down €1.28 ($1.35) on Monday, hitting €59.24 ($62.36). The stock had a trading volume of 246,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €46.90 ($49.37) and a twelve month high of €73.36 ($77.22). The business’s 50 day moving average is €55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is €57.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

