Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp.’s (NASDAQ:SGIIU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on May 16th

Seaport Global Acquisition II’s (NASDAQ:SGIIU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, May 16th. Seaport Global Acquisition II had issued 12,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 17th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

SGIIU opened at $10.05 on Monday. Seaport Global Acquisition II has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGIIU. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth $377,000.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

