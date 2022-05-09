Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Berry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berry’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Berry had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Berry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $10.99 on Monday. Berry has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $887.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 2.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,135 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 48,305 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.