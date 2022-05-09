Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Gibraltar Industries, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

ROCK opened at $42.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.25. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $37.57 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.88 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 21,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,741,000 after buying an additional 105,209 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries (Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.