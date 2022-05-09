Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Mueller Water Products, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mueller Water Products in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MWA. TheStreet lowered Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

MWA opened at $12.04 on Monday. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 383.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,161,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,897,000 after buying an additional 1,714,648 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth about $23,512,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 210.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,283,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,542,000 after purchasing an additional 870,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1,862.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 866,595 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $65,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

