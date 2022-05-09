Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of analysts have commented on SECYF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of SECYF stock opened at $5.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.49. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $5.42.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

