Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.87.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SES. TD Securities increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective (up from C$8.00) on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

SES stock opened at C$6.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion and a PE ratio of -11.13. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$3.73 and a 1 year high of C$6.99.

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$318.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is -4.93%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.39, for a total value of C$26,976.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,431 shares in the company, valued at C$261,043.09. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 77,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.19, for a total value of C$404,311.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 436,173 shares in the company, valued at C$2,263,737.87. Insiders have sold 82,920 shares of company stock worth $431,357 over the last 90 days.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

