Secure Energy Services (SECYF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS: SECYF):

5/2/2022 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$7.50 to C$8.00.

4/29/2022 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$9.00.

4/29/2022 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$9.00.

4/29/2022 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$9.00.

4/29/2022 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$9.50.

4/29/2022 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00.

4/22/2022 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$8.50 to C$9.00.

4/1/2022 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$8.50.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at $5.21 on Monday. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $5.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.