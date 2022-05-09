Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Receives $136.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCTBF. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 145 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Securitas from SEK 120 to SEK 110 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of SCTBF opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.16. Securitas has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $17.06.

Securitas AB provides security services in Sweden, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site guarding, mobile guarding, remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

