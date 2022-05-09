Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.60-$9.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.10-$8.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.90.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.50. 38,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,085. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $173.28. The company has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.85.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.48%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 876,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,007,000 after acquiring an additional 22,004 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 606,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,245,000 after acquiring an additional 25,643 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

