Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 177 ($2.21).
SRP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.31) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.37) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.02) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th.
Shares of SRP stock opened at GBX 148.80 ($1.86) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. Serco Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118.90 ($1.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 155 ($1.94). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 142.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 136.06. The company has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.08.
In related news, insider Rupert Soames sold 117,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.87), for a total transaction of £176,409 ($220,373.52).
Serco Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.
Featured Stories
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
- Skechers Stock Can Be Bought on Pullbacks
- ChemoCentryx: A Biotech Stock Well Worth the Risk
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.