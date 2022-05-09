Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 177 ($2.21).

SRP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.31) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.37) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.02) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of SRP stock opened at GBX 148.80 ($1.86) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. Serco Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118.90 ($1.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 155 ($1.94). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 142.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 136.06. The company has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a GBX 1.61 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. Serco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.09%.

In related news, insider Rupert Soames sold 117,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.87), for a total transaction of £176,409 ($220,373.52).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

