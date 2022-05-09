Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SVC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $6.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.12.

Service Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:SVC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 28.83% and a negative return on equity of 28.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,469,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,890,000 after buying an additional 30,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,853,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,780,000 after purchasing an additional 58,813 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 2,193.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 657,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 629,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,409,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,009,000 after purchasing an additional 25,081 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

