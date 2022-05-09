SFL (SFL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect SFL to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.21 million. SFL had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 32.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SFL to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $10.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. SFL has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $10.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFL. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of SFL by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,047 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in SFL by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SFL by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,673 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in SFL by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 10,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter worth $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

SFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SFL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on SFL in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SFL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

