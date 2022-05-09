Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 560 ($7.00) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.06) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 635 ($7.93).

SHB opened at GBX 560 ($7.00) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 593.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 609.01. Shaftesbury has a 1 year low of GBX 528 ($6.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 668.50 ($8.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion and a PE ratio of -10.76.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

