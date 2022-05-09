Shapeways (SHPW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect Shapeways to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE SHPW opened at $1.81 on Monday. Shapeways has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.40.

Get Shapeways alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Ventures V. (Jersey) L.P Index sold 513,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $1,197,163.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,793,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,169,863.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shapeways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Shapeways in the third quarter worth $120,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Shapeways in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shapeways in the third quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shapeways in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. 26.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHPW. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Shapeways from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Shapeways from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shapeways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shapeways Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shapeways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shapeways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.