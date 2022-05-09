Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect Shoals Technologies Group to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Shoals Technologies Group has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $48.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Shoals Technologies Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $13.57 on Monday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $37.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.76.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

In related news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,878,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,903 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1,412.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 471,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 440,430 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,460,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,945,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,287,000 after purchasing an additional 182,374 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 396,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,637,000 after purchasing an additional 173,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

