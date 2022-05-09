Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €201.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) has been given a €201.00 ($211.58) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 127.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SAE. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($84.21) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Warburg Research set a €144.00 ($151.58) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($105.26) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($73.68) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($154.74) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of SAE stock traded up €6.34 ($6.67) during trading on Monday, reaching €88.20 ($92.84). 177,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €79.61 and its 200-day moving average price is €107.69. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €65.28 ($68.72) and a twelve month high of €182.00 ($191.58). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -21.26.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

