Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $930.28.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $900.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $377.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 301.99 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $591.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,007.47. Shopify has a one year low of $355.13 and a one year high of $1,762.92.

Shares of Shopify are going to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify (Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.