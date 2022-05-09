Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP)

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.00) price target on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 278 ($3.47).

Get TP ICAP Group alerts:

LON TCAP opened at GBX 113.90 ($1.42) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £898.30 million and a PE ratio of 164.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 134.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 139.31. TP ICAP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 105.20 ($1.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 227.30 ($2.84).

In related news, insider Robin Stewart sold 32,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.84), for a total transaction of £48,401.22 ($60,463.74).

About TP ICAP Group (Get Rating)

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Agency Execution, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TP ICAP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TP ICAP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.