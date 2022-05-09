Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO)

Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.25) target price on shares of Devolver Digital in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

LON:DEVO opened at GBX 145 ($1.81) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £641.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66. Devolver Digital has a 12 month low of GBX 145 ($1.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 222 ($2.77).

Devolver Digital Inc develops video games for release on PC and mobile in the United States and internationally. It publishes video games. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

