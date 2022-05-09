Shore Capital Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Rightmove (LON:RMV)

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 795 ($9.93) to GBX 800 ($9.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rightmove to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.50) to GBX 630 ($7.87) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.24) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rightmove currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 655.56 ($8.19).

Rightmove stock opened at GBX 519.20 ($6.49) on Monday. Rightmove has a 12 month low of GBX 518.50 ($6.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 810 ($10.12). The company has a market capitalization of £4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 638.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 684.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

In other Rightmove news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.19), for a total value of £15,173.28 ($18,954.75).

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

