Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI)

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of LON:QFI opened at GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22, a current ratio of 22.98 and a quick ratio of 22.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.29. Quadrise Fuels International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6.46 ($0.08). The stock has a market capitalization of £33.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93.

About Quadrise Fuels International (Get Rating)

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells emulsion fuels for use in power generation plants, industrial and upstream oil applications, and marine diesel engines in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue (MSAR) technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil; and oil-in-water emulsified synthetic biofuels through its bioMSAR technology as a substitute for biofuel.

