Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

SBSW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 388.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after buying an additional 930,399 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,818,000 after purchasing an additional 771,289 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 46.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,421,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,883,000 after buying an additional 771,164 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,654,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,287,000 after buying an additional 504,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 387.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 471,617 shares in the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBSW opened at $11.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95. Sibanye Stillwater has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $20.64.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.4936 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

