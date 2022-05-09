Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SBSW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

NYSE SBSW opened at $12.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sibanye Stillwater has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $20.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average is $14.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sibanye Stillwater (Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.