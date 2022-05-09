Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright cut shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Lifesci Capital downgraded Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of Sierra Oncology stock opened at $54.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.01. Sierra Oncology has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $54.97.

Sierra Oncology ( NASDAQ:SRRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Oncology will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William D. Turner sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $127,968.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $70,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,553 shares of company stock worth $201,957. Corporate insiders own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRRA. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Sierra Oncology by 29.0% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,313,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,803,000 after purchasing an additional 295,339 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,264,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,498,000 after purchasing an additional 460,194 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,230,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after purchasing an additional 87,438 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,209,000. Finally, New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,979,000. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor.

