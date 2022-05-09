Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.86.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWIR. Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ SWIR opened at $16.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $20.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.81.

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 18.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $149.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIR. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 65.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

