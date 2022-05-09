Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ: SLAB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/28/2022 – Silicon Laboratories had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $205.00 to $180.00.

4/27/2022 – Silicon Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $210.00.

4/25/2022 – Silicon Laboratories had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $208.00 to $156.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Silicon Laboratories was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Silicon Labs is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. They solve the electronics industry’s toughest problems, providing customers with significant advantages in performance, energy savings, connectivity and design simplicity. Backed by their world-class engineering teams with unsurpassed software and mixed-signal design expertise, Silicon Labs empowers developers with the tools and technologies they need to advance quickly and easily from initial idea to final product. “

3/31/2022 – Silicon Laboratories is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SLAB traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.70. 17,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,654. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.15 and a 52 week high of $211.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.40.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.41. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 266.91% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $61,300.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $155,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,459 shares of company stock worth $372,379. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 11,306.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 71,682 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $698,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

