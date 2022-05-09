Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) will report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.31. Simmons First National reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 65.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Simmons First National.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $207.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on SFNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other Simmons First National news, COO Robert A. Fehlman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,128. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.03 per share, for a total transaction of $360,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 539,087 shares in the company, valued at $12,954,260.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 24,000 shares of company stock worth $576,850. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Simmons First National by 12.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at about $722,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Simmons First National stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $24.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,864. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.79. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $32.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Simmons First National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simmons First National (SFNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.