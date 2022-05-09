Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Simmons First National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of SFNC opened at $24.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Simmons First National has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $32.76.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $207.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.14 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marty Casteel bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 186,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.03 per share, with a total value of $360,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,954,260.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,000 shares of company stock worth $576,850 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFNC. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 10.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

