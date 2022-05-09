Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.70 Per Share

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 1.70 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65.

Simon Property Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Simon Property Group has a payout ratio of 103.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Simon Property Group to earn $12.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.9%.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG traded down $3.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.19. 2,782,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,705. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.46. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $113.41 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.94.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.