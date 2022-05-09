Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the construction company on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Simpson Manufacturing has increased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Simpson Manufacturing has a payout ratio of 13.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to earn $7.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.

Shares of NYSE:SSD traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.02. The company had a trading volume of 150,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,916. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.21. Simpson Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $102.20 and a twelve month high of $141.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.51. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $493.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $58,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on SSD shares. Sidoti raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. CJS Securities raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Simpson Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

