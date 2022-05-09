Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

SLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ SLP opened at $42.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $865.67 million, a P/E ratio of 77.89 and a beta of 0.32. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $58.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.36.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 6.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $620,283.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,183,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,307,766.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $539,924.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,761 shares of company stock worth $1,895,255. Insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

