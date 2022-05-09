SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Receives $306.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $306.00.
A number of brokerages recently commented on SITM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.
In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total value of $1,076,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 2,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total value of $509,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,014 shares of company stock valued at $8,728,801 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
SITM opened at $189.20 on Friday. SiTime has a 1-year low of $75.81 and a 1-year high of $341.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 98.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.40.
SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $70.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 16.56%. SiTime’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SiTime will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SiTime Company Profile (Get Rating)
SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.
