Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €187.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) received a €187.00 ($196.84) price target from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($178.95) price target on Sixt in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €176.00 ($185.26) target price on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($178.95) target price on Sixt in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($168.42) target price on Sixt in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($156.53) price target on Sixt in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €168.81 ($177.70).

Shares of Sixt stock traded down €0.20 ($0.21) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €126.20 ($132.84). The company had a trading volume of 33,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of €127.60 and a 200 day moving average of €143.76. Sixt has a 52-week low of €103.70 ($109.16) and a 52-week high of €170.30 ($179.26). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.92.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

