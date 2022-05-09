Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €168.81 ($177.70).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SIX2 shares. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($178.95) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($168.42) price target on Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($178.95) price target on Sixt in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($156.53) price target on Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €176.00 ($185.26) price target on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of ETR:SIX2 opened at €126.20 ($132.84) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.26, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €127.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €143.76. Sixt has a 1 year low of €103.70 ($109.16) and a 1 year high of €170.30 ($179.26).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

