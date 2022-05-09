Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.32 Million

Brokerages expect Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) to post sales of $171.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skillsoft’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $167.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $178.70 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skillsoft will report full year sales of $772.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $765.90 million to $778.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $822.34 million, with estimates ranging from $812.77 million to $831.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Skillsoft.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $176.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.26 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKIL. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Skillsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Skillsoft in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Skillsoft from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Skillsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skillsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Skillsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Skillsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Skillsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SKIL opened at $5.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Skillsoft has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $12.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.20.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

